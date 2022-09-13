Titans open as massive underdogs to Bills for Week 2

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read

The Tennessee Titans will look to rebound from their disappointing Week 1 loss to the New York Giants when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 2 on “Monday Night Football”.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans are 9.5-point underdogs to the Bills, which doesn’t come as too big of a surprise after how these teams looked in the first week of the 2022 campaign.

The Bills looked very much like the Super Bowl favorites they are projected to be after beating up on the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10.

Meanwhile, the Titans utterly collapsed in the second half of their game versus the New York Giants on Sunday, blowing a 13-0 halftime lead to ultimately lose, 21-20.

These two teams are quite familiar with one another, as they have faced off in each of the last four years, splitting the four contests. Tennessee has won the last two, though.

In their 2021 meeting, the Bills were also sizeable 5.5-point favorites, partly thanks to the Titans dealing with a lot of injuries, but it was Tennessee who pulled out the upset win, 34-31.

In Week 1, the Titans failed to cover the spread and did not hit the over in their game, while the Bills covered but did not hit the over.

As much as the Titans have played down to their opponents over the years, they always seem to rise to the occasion against the league’s better teams. We’ll see if they can keep that trend going on Monday night.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

