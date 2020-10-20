Titans open as home underdogs to Steelers for Week 7

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet at Nissan Stadium in Week 7 in what is a battle of the last two unbeaten teams in the AFC, and the winner will claim the top spot in the conference.

Pittsburgh and Tennessee were originally scheduled to meet in Week 4, but the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak caused the game to be postponed and rescheduled to this week instead.

According to BetMGM, the Titans open as 2.5-point home underdogs to the Steelers for this contest.

Spread: Steelers -2.5/Titans +2.5

Money Line: Steelers -129/Titans +110

Over/Under: 51.5

While the Titans are coming off a tightly-contested overtime win over the Houston Texans, the Steelers are fresh off a laugher against the Cleveland Browns. Both teams sit atop their respective divisions.

The Titans will see the return of wide receiver Corey Davis, who was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Tight end MyCole Pruitt, who is the last member of the 53-man roster on the list, might also be activated in time for this game.

The Titans did suffer a huge loss in Week 6, as left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a torn ACL that will end his season. No. 1 cornerback Adoree’ Jackson remains on IR and chances are he won’t suit up in Week 7.

Meanwhile, the Steelers lost a key piece to their defense on Sunday after linebacker Devin Bush tore his ACL. Other key Steelers injuries to keep an eye on are center Maurkice Pouncey (foot) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder).

Tennessee and Pittsburgh will square-off at noon CT on Sunday.

