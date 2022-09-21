Titans open as home underdogs to Raiders in Week 3

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders enter their Week 3 matchup in a very bad spot, as both teams are 0-2 and sitting in the cellar of their respective divisions.

This is an ominous sign for both teams, as history has not been kind to 0-2 teams making the playoffs.

Since 1990, only 30 of the 265 teams to start with that record have made the playoffs, and only three of those 30 have gone on to win the Super Bowl, according to CBS Sports.

The Titans are 0-2 after dropping a close but disappointing Week 1 game to the New York Giants, 21-20. Tennessee followed that up by not showing up versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, losing 41-7.

The Raiders have also had an extra rough start to the year. They dropped the season-opener to the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-19, and then imploded in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals, losing 29-23 in overtime.

Per Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans (+110) are actually home underdogs to the Raiders (-130) in Week 2, with Las Vegas a 2.5-point favorite over Tennessee. The over/under is set at 45.5.

The Titans are 0-2 against the spread but have hit the over in one of their games, albeit the Bills did all the work to get there. The Raiders are 0-2 against the spread, also, but have failed to hit the over in both games.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire