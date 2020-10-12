Titans open as home underdog to Bills in Week 5

The odds for the Week 5 contest between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium have finally been revealed after a week of uncertainty because of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak.

While it looks like this game will indeed take place on Tuesday night as scheduled, we can’t be totally sure yet, as it’s possible the Titans get more positive test results on Tuesday morning to derail this game.

According to BetMGM, Tennessee opens as a 3.5-point home underdog to Buffalo ahead of Tuesday’s contest, which isn’t much of a surprise considering all the issues the Titans have had in recent weeks.

Spread: Bills: -3.5/Titans: +3.5

Money Line: Bills: -182/Titans: +155

Over/Under: 53.5

Tennessee enters this difficult matchup after having just one real practice in the past two weeks, which occurred on Sunday. That will be the only full session the Titans get in ahead of Week 5.

The Titans have a slew of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including three starters in defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, and wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.

Tennessee’s slot corner, Kristian Fulton, also resides on the list, and losing him would be yet another blow to a Titans secondary that is already struggling and is missing No. 1 corner Adoree’ Jackson.

The good news for the Titans is that the team has activated four players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Saturday, including two starters in defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

Adding to that, wide receiver A.J. Brown, who hasn’t suited up since Week 1 with a knee injury, is trending in the right direction and could make his return.

It’s also possible that some of the remaining nine players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list get activated ahead of Tuesday night’s tilt, and that could tighten these odds before kickoff.

