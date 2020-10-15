Titans open as favorites over Texans for Week 6

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans enter their Week 6 matchup riding high after each secured a win in Week 5, and as we expected the Titans are favored over the Texans — but by how much?

According to BetMGM, the unbeaten Titans begin the week as 3.5-point favorites over the Texans ahead of a contest that will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Spread: Titans (-3.5)

Money Line: Titans (-200)/Texans (+165)

Over/Under: 51.5

The Titans are coming off their most impressive win of the 2020 campaign after delivering a beatdown to the Buffalo Bills, 42-16, even without four starters in the lineup and almost no practice.

Tennessee stands a great chance to be at close to full strength for this contest. No. 1 corner Adoree’ Jackson might be out again, but the Titans have just five players remaining on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, and all could be activated by Sunday.

While the Texans finally got into the win column in Week 5, it was against a Jacksonville Jaguars squad that is quickly reverting to the form we expected. Still, the Texans’ offense looked more in sync than it has all season, and the defense showed signs of life.

The biggest change in Houston is at head coach, where Romeo Crennel has taken over for Bill O’Brien on an interim basis after he was fired. It’s clear the Texans like playing for Crennel, which is more than we could say for O’Brien.

There’s no question that Tennessee has been the better team through five weeks and should win this game, but divisional matchups are always tricky and sometimes don’t go the way you’d expect them to.

