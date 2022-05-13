Titans open as favorites over Giants, underdogs to Bills

Now that the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 schedule has been revealed, odds for their first two games have been posted.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans are 6.5-point home favorites over the New York Giants, their Week 1 opponent, with the over/under set at 44.5.

The Titans will hit the road in Week 2, where they are 7.5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills. The over/under for that contest has yet to be posted, though.

In 2021, the Titans were 10-8 against the spread and hit the over in eight out of 18 games. The Giants and Bills were 6-11 and 9-6-2 against the spread, respectively, with the former hitting the over five times and the latter eight times.

Tennessee last played the New York in 2018, a game that saw the Titans shut the Giants out, 17-0. The Titans have played the Bills in each of the past four years, with both teams notching two wins. Tennessee has won the last two.

Related

Tennessee Titans' 2022 regular season schedule revealed Titans agree to terms with 4 of 9 2022 NFL draft picks Titans agree to terms with DE DeMarcus Walker

List