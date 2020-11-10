Titans open as favorites over Colts for Week 10

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night in what is a crucial AFC South showdown that will see the winner reign supreme atop the division for now. This is the first of two meetings between these division rivals in three weeks.

As we expected, the spread isn’t big, as the 6-2 Titans are currently two-point favorites over the 5-3 Colts, according to BetMGM.

Spread: Titans -2

Money Line: Titans -134/Colts +115

Over/Under: 48.5

The Titans enter this game having won their Week 9 contest against the Chicago Bears, snapping a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Colts dropped their game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after having won their last two.

As we already mentioned, the winner of this game will be in first place. The Titans currently sit there, but the Colts can temporarily overtake them with a win that would give them a temporary advantage in the head-to-head tiebreaker for the division lead.

It is quite possible the AFC South could be decided in the next three weeks if one of these two teams can grab a stranglehold of first place by winning both matchups.

Tennessee and Indianapolis will kick off on Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. CT.

