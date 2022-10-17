Titans open as favorites over Colts prior to Week 7 rematch

The Tennessee Titans (3-2) are well rested and ready to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) in a crucial AFC South showdown between the division’s top two teams.

Sunday’s looming matchup has massive implications on the line for both AFC South squads. The winner will end the weekend in sole possession of first place with no more head-to-head matchups on the schedule between the two teams.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans are opening as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 42.5 points.

Similarly to their actual record, Tennessee comes in at 3-2 against the spread, while the Colts sit at a respectable 3-3 through the first six weeks. Both teams are especially struggling when it comes to hitting the over, though.

The Titans have successfully eclipsed the over on just 40 percent of their games thus far (2-3). Indy, on the other hand, has only hit the over on a staggering 16.7 percent of its contests this season (1-5).

All signs are pointing towards betting the under, but do so at your own risk, especially with these types of stakes on the line.

It wouldn’t be the most shocking thing in the world if the importance of this game for both sides ultimately led to a good amount of points on the board by day’s end.

Keep an eye on the betting lines throughout the week to see if there is any notable movement for either side that bettors can take advantage of.

