Titans OLBs coach talks potential Beasley replacements, Tuzar Skipper and Derick Roberson

With outside linebacker Vic Beasley now gone, the Tennessee Titans are going to need to decide who will pick up the snaps he leaves behind during the Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears and beyond.

Two potential options for the Titans are outside linebackers Derick Roberson, who is currently on the 53-man roster, and Tuzar Skipper, who resides on the practice squad.

Titans fans know Roberson well. He was a 2019 UDFA signing by Tennessee and played in three regular-season games last season. Roberson flashed in his limited action with three sacks.

Roberson has only been able to play in one game this season thanks to injury, and an illness prevented him from seeing the field in Week 8. The hope is that he’ll be ready to go in Week 9.

Skipper is a new face in Nashville. He was added to the Titans’ practice squad back in September and has been protected this week. The Toledo product played in six games with the New York Giants last season.

Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen was asked about both players on Thursday when speaking to the media. Here’s a look at what he had to say about them (quotes courtesy of John Glennon of Broadway Sports):