Titans OLB Caleb Murphy praised by NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Caleb Murphy was one of the most hyped-up undrafted free agent signings of the offseason — and for good reason.

During his final collegiate campaign, Murphy set an NCAA single-season record with 25.5 sacks while also tying the NCAA record with 39 tackles for loss en route to helping Ferris State win their second consecutive Division II National Championship.

While the Ferris State standout won’t be replicating that type of production in the NFL, Murphy has at least done a fantastic job of producing a positive impact on the team throughout his first-ever training camp and preseason.

After recording three sacks over Tennessee’s first two preseason games, Murphy now appears to be on the verge of cracking the 53-man roster, especially if he can put together another impressive performance in the Titans’ upcoming preseason finale on Friday night.

Brian Baldinger, who is a former player but is best known by football fans these days for his awesome film breakdowns, appears to be a fan of the Titans’ young pass rusher after giving him the “Baldy’s Breakdown” treatment recently, where he clearly came away impressed.

The thing that really stood out to the NFL Network analyst is the fact that Murphy seemingly always has a plan of attack, instead of just freelancing like a lot of young players tend to do.

Baldy stated that he’s not exactly sure what Murphy’s role will be in 2023, but it’s rather evident that there might be something there worth developing when it comes to the Ferris State product.

You can find Baldinger’s entire breakdown below.

.@Titans DE/OLB, Caleb Murphy looks like he has a plan which is more than most rookie DL’s. And his motor runs hot. Makes you wanna see more. #TitanUp #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/1uobmsi4iV — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire