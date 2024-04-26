Titans OL coach Bill Callahan is a huge fan of JC Latham

If you’re one of those fans who doesn’t like the Tennessee Titans’ selection of JC Latham at No. 7 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, just know that one of the best offensive line coaches in the league is absolutely in love with him.

Per ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan “loves” Latham and the Alabama product is Callahan’s favorite player in the entire draft — and it’s not hard to see why.

The 6-foot-6, 342-pound lineman is an absolute mauler in the run game and is a solid pass protector, although he could use some work in the latter area. But he should be just fine and then some once Callahan gets his hands on him.

Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan LOVES JC Latham. It’s his favorite player in this draft. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 26, 2024

After being drafted, Latham spoke about his meeting with Callahan during the pre-draft process.

“I sat down one-on-one with (coach Callahan), just going over different techniques, pass pro, run blocking,” Latham said. “And then getting background information on who we both were, and then talking about the potential I have, and how I can capitalize on the ability I’ve been given.”

There was some concern about whether or not Latham would be able to fill the Titans’ biggest need, which is at left tackle. However, general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Brian Callahan are confident Latham will be just fine there, and so is the Alabama product.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire