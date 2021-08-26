Titans OL Aaron Brewer cleared to practice after passing physical

Lost in the sauce of a bunch of moves made by the Tennessee Titans on Thursday was the fact that 2020 UDFA and standout reserve offensive lineman Aaron Brewer has been cleared to practice.

Brewer, who was a top backup for the Titans last season, began training camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. He has now passed his physical, which enables him to begin practicing with the team.

The Texas State product was called into action in 12 games (one start) during his rookie campaign and posted an impressive 76.2 Pro Football Focus grade. He could very well be a long-term solution for Tennessee at either guard or center, but will serve as a backup once again in 2021.

As we already stated, the news about Brewer was buried among the six roster moves the Titans made, which included adding three to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and signing three other players.

The biggest of the bunch to land on the COVID list was quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is joined by linebacker Justin March-Lillard and tight end Geoff Swaim as new additions.

Tennessee has now added seven players to the list since Monday. Outside linebacker Harold Landry, running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker Nick Dzubnar and defensive lineman Anthony Rush are the others.

With some extra space on the roster, the Titans signed running back Javian Hawkins, linebacker Cassh Maluia and defensive back Nate Brooks.

