Titans officially sign Cody Parkey, add Rod Smith and Dalyn Dawkins too

The Titans released kicker Cairo Santos on Monday and word was that they were bringing Cody Parkey in for a visit on Tuesday with the intention of signing him to their 53-man roster.

Nothing got in the way of that plan coming to fruition and the Titans officially announced Parkey’s acquisition on Tuesday afternoon. It will be Parkey’s first job since being released by the Bears in the wake of his missed field goal at the end of last season’s playoff loss to the Eagles.

Parkey isn’t the only new addition to the team. The Titans also announced the signings of running backs Rod Smith and Dalyn Dawkins.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Smith played in 48 games for the Cowboys over the last four seasons. He ran 99 times for 359 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 30 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. He spent time with the Giants this offseason and was released from their injured reserve list.

Dawkins was signed from the practice squad. He appeared in two games for the Titans last season, but never carried the ball.

Offensive lineman David Quessenberry signed to the team’s practice squad after being released on Monday. The Titans also released offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu to round out Tuesday’s moves.