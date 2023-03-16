Titans officially released Bud Dupree on Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans officially parted ways with outside linebacker Bud Dupree on Wednesday, a move that has been expected for awhile now.

According to the league’s transactions wire, Dupree was cut with a pre-June 1 designation, meaning the Titans will save $9.35 million against the cap, while incurring a dead-cap charge of $10.85 million.

And so ends Dupree’s tenure in Nashville, which was nothing short of a disappointment.

Dupree was a difference-maker for the Titans when on the field, the problem was he couldn’t stay on it, missing 12 games over his two seasons in Tennessee due to injury.

The #Cardinals officially released (retired) DE J.J. Watt and G Rodney Hudson with post-June 1 designations for cap purposes. Others cut after 4 p.m. Wednesday included Jadeveon Clowney, Ezekiel Elliott, Matt Ryan, Bobby Wagner, Bud Dupree, Leonard Fournette and Kenny Golladay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

Tennessee has already made a move to help replace him, with the signing of former Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher, Arden Key. He joins a group that includes Harold Landry and Rashad Weaver at outside linebacker.

