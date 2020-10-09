Titans’ offense ranked in top 10 by PFF ahead of Week 5

When the Tennessee Titans have actually been able to take the field so far in 2020, their offense has played pretty well, as it ranks 11th in passing yards per game, 10th in rushing yards per game and 12th in points per contest.

Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash recently ranked all 32 NFL offenses ahead of Week 5 and placed the Titans at No. 8 on the list. Here’s what he had to say about Tennessee’s unit.

8. TENNESSEE TITANS Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offense took the NFL by storm in the second half of 2019 thanks to the high rate of play-action passes dialed up by Arthur Smith. That play-action use hasn’t changed in 2020, as nearly 38% of Tannehill’s dropbacks have utilized some form of play fake, and Tannehill has taken advantage to the tune of 11.9 yards per attempt — the second-highest in the NFL and over 3 yards more than the league average. The Titans have produced 0.63 EPA per play-action pass, leading the league. On non-play-action passes, Tannehill’s 5.4 yards per attempt is a league-low mark, while the passing offense overall drops to 20th in EPA per play.

While the Titans’ offense has scored 30 points or more in each of the past two games, Week 3 in particular was a struggle, as Ryan Tannehill and Co. failed to finish drives with touchdowns and instead were forced to settle for six Stephen Gostkowski field goals. That must improve moving forward.

If the Titans do indeed play in Week 5, they could be woefully short on receivers, as both Corey Davis and Adam Humphries are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and likely won’t play.

Adding to that, wide receiver A.J. Brown, who is dealing with a knee injury and hasn’t played in either of Tennessee’s last two games, could also be out.

Brown does seem to be trending in the right direction after being listed as limited on the team’s estimated injury reports on Wednesday and Thursday, though.

Whatever the case may be, the Titans’ offense will have to be at its best on Tuesday against the Buffalo Bills with the defense showing no signs of improvement after two lackluster outings.

Josh Allen and Co. have been explosive through four games, en route to 30.8 points per game, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. The Bills’ unit landed at No. 4 on the list.

