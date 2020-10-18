Titans’ offense makes franchise history in Week 6 win

The Tennessee Titans’ offense set multiple franchise records during their 42-36 Week 6 win over the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Not only did the Titans set a franchise record with 601 yards of total offense in a single game (the previous record was 583, set back in 1991), but it was also the first time in Titans/Oilers franchise history that the team had a 300-yard passer, 200-yard rusher and 100-yard pass-catcher in a single game, according to Paul Kuharsky.

Ryan Tannehill finished with 364 passing yards, Derrick Henry posted 212 rushing yards, and Anthony Firkser broke the century mark with eight grabs for 113 yards.

But that wasn’t the only bit of history from this game. Henry became just the fourth player in NFL history to have three career games with at least 200 yards and two rushing scores, joining the likes of Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

Tennessee’s offense as a whole has been sensational through the first five games of 2020. The Titans have now scored 30 or more points in four straight games, and 40 or more in their last two.

The Titans are going to have a tough test up next in Week 7, as a home matchup against an elite Pittsburgh Steelers defense awaits. The Steelers ranked sixth in points allowed per game and second in rushing yards allowed per game going into Week 6.