Titans OC tracker: Latest updates on candidates, interviews

The Tennessee Titans have a lot of positions to address during the 2023 offseason, both on the coaching staff and the roster.

One of those positions is at offensive coordinator, where the team fired Todd Downing after two terrible seasons with him at the helm of the offense.

While the Titans were very active in their search for a new general manager over the last week, things were quiet on the offensive coordinator front.

That is, at least until Sunday, when Tennessee’s first requests for interviews were reported.

Follow along with our tracker below for all of the latest reports about candidates and interviews for the Titans’ offensive coordinator job.

Titans to interview Falcons QBs coach Charles London

AP Photo

Read more

The Titans are interviewing Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London for their vacant offensive coordinator position, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 16, 2023

Titans request interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Read more

The Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/QBs coach Matt Nagy for their open OC job, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 15, 2023

Titans request interview with Chiefs' Matt Nagy

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Read more

The Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/QBs coach Matt Nagy for their open OC job, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire