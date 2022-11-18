Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI, speeding hours after Packers game

After the Tennessee Titans beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night, the team flew back to Tennessee, and offensive coordinator Todd Downing was subsequently arrested for DUI and speeding, per multiple sources.

Per Nashville’s WSMV4:

Todd Downing was pulled over in Williamson County by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper around 2:30 a.m. on Friday for speeding. The trooper reported Downing showed ‘signs of impairment’ and placed him under the arrest. He was booked into Williamson County Jail just after 4:30 a.m. and released a few hours later.

#Titans OC Todd Downing was arrested for DUI and speeding last night, the Williamson County Sheriff confirmed. Downing posted bond at nearly 7 am. https://t.co/tvKdtYCIJS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2022

More on this story as it develops.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire