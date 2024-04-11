Titans OC Nick Holz: Treylon Burks will ‘get what he earns’

The biggest question mark in the Tennessee Titans’ wide receivers room, 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks is facing a crucial season in 2024.

Burks has been a major disappointment over his first two seasons in the NFL, with the Arkansas product not only battling injury, but also a lack of production when he’s been on the field.

That fact is a major reason why the Titans had such a dire need at receiver going into the offseason, and it’s why they still may spend an early-round pick on the position in the 2024 NFL draft in order to bolster the unit.

During his presser on Wednesday, offensive coordinator Nick Holz made it clear he is high on Burks but isn’t just going to hand him opportunities.

“Treylon’s potential is very high. First-round pick, we see all the talent. But he’s going to get what he earns,” Holz said, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “My two days with him, he’s been a great guy. He seems like he’s learning a lot, he’s really taking and processing all the information and then when he gets on the field, it’s what he can translate. He’s got a skill set that he’s a big guy who can run and he can make contested catches. If he can find a way to do that for us, that’d be a pretty big addition.”

There was a thought process that Burks could factor in as a big slot receiver in head coach Brian Callahan’s offense, but Callahan did not mention Burks when talking about potential in-house options for the role.

If Burks can stay healthy and the Titans can get more out of him in 2024, it would be a welcomed surprise. If not, it’s basically what we expected, anyway.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire