Titans OC candidate Charles London to coach at Senior Bowl

The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Todd Downing this offseason.

As of right now, we know of three candidates, a list that includes Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, and Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach, Charles London.

On Wednesday, it was announced that one of those coaches, London, would be the offensive coordinator of the American Team.

The Titans are actually familiar with London, who spent one season as an offensive assistant in Tennessee in 2011. He also crossed paths with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel when they were both on the Houston Texans’ coaching staff during the 2017 campaign.

He most recently served as quarterbacks coach under former Titans offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, who was on the defensive staff when London was in Nashville.

Aside from the three candidates, the Titans have been fairly quiet on the offensive coordinator front overall, but that likely had to do with the fact that the team hadn’t hired a general manager yet.

Now that Ran Carthon is officially aboard (his introductory press conference will be on Friday), expect this search to really pick up steam in the coming days and week.

