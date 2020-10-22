Titans now slight favorites over Steelers for Week 7

After starting out the week as home underdogs, the Tennessee Titans are now slight favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the pair’s Week 7 tilt at Nissan Stadium.

According to BetMGM, the Titans are 1.5-point favorites over the Steelers. Originally, Pittsburgh was 2.5-point favorites over Tennessee. The over/under has also moved from 51.5 to 50.5.

Spread: Titans -1.5 / Steelers +1.5

Money Line: Titans -112 / Steelers -106

Over/Under: 50.5

One reason for this change could be because of the injury news we received on Wednesday, which was particularly good for the Titans.

Tennessee’s No. 1 cornerback, Adoree’ Jackson, was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and practiced fully shortly thereafter. He now looks on track to play this Sunday, and if so Jackson would provide a huge boost to a struggling Titans secondary.

Tennessee’s injury report was also fairly positive, as tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones (foot) both practiced on a limited basis, which was better than we expected.

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) did not practice, but there’s nothing out there to suggest that he won’t play. We’ll have to monitor his status as the week progresses, though.

The Steelers, on the other hand, didn’t get such great news and are dealing with a slew of injuries to key players. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (knee), cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) and center Maurkice Pouncey (foot) all did not practice, so we’ll have to keep an eye on them.

Tennessee and Pittsburgh kick off at noon CT on Sunday.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.