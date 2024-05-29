Titans now have just one 2024 draft pick left to sign

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with one more of their 2024 NFL draft picks, fourth-round pick Cedric Gray, which leaves just one selection unsigned.

The Titans announced the signing on Wednesday afternoon. According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com, Gray’s four-year rookie deal will pay him $4.854 million and includes a $834,492 signing bonus.

The aforementioned last pick that is unsigned is second-round pick and defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, who hasn’t taken part in either of the team’s last two open sessions of organized team activities.

We’ve seen the Titans take up until training camp to get their entire draft class under contract, so don’t be surprised if that’s the case this year.

As far as Gray is concerned, he’s competing for the starting job next to free-agent signing Kenneth Murray. That role is wide open because of the lackluster options the Titans have, so Gray has a great shot to grab it.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire