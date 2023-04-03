The Titans noted as a team looking to move up in the top of the draft

As mock drafts fly off the presses, it’s always interesting to see projected trades. When a top draft analyst and insider like NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah suggests some deeper insight into a potential trade in the top 10, it’s worth delving into.

On the latest episode of his “Move the Sticks” podcast, Jeremiah touts the Tennessee Titans as a team looking to make a big move upward in the draft. Tennessee currently sits at No. 11 overall.

“Can I give you the team that I have been told to keep an eye on that’s exploring this and looking into this?” Jeremiah stated. “Again, this is just people around the league who said, ‘do not sleep on Numero 11’. The Tennessee Titans.”

The Titans could be in the market for a new quarterback. Veteran Ryan Tannehill is entering the final year of his 4-year, $118 million contract and he coming off a down year. Malik Willis did little to show he’s the potential answer in his rookie season audition.

The obvious team to watch in relation to the Titans is the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall. The Cardinals new GM is Monti Osssenfort, who was hired this winter after spending the last three seasons as the director of player personnel for the Titans.

Such a move, from 11 to No. 3, would likely cost the Titans their third-round pick this year and a first-rounder in 2024, based on historical precedence. That would make quite the initial splash for new Titans GM Ran Carthon.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire