Titans not seeking to trade Marcus Mariota

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Titans are not looking to trade Marcus Mariota, and the now backup quarterback is not seeking a trade, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports.

It’s a good thing since the Titans likely would find few takers for Mariota.

He is in the final year of his contract, making $20.922 million, and has not shown he’s a franchise quarterback.

Mariota, the second overall choice in 2015, has a 29-32 record as a starter and an 89.6 passer rating. He has no Pro Bowl appearances in any era when more than 100 players a year are deemed “Pro Bowlers.”

The Titans benched Mariota for Ryan Tannehill after a 2-4 start, and Tennessee has won its past two games. So, barring injury, it appears Mariota will backup Tannehill the rest of the season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next