Titans not seeking to trade Marcus Mariota

The Titans are not looking to trade Marcus Mariota, and the now backup quarterback is not seeking a trade, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports.

It’s a good thing since the Titans likely would find few takers for Mariota.

He is in the final year of his contract, making $20.922 million, and has not shown he’s a franchise quarterback.

Mariota, the second overall choice in 2015, has a 29-32 record as a starter and an 89.6 passer rating. He has no Pro Bowl appearances in any era when more than 100 players a year are deemed “Pro Bowlers.”

The Titans benched Mariota for Ryan Tannehill after a 2-4 start, and Tennessee has won its past two games. So, barring injury, it appears Mariota will backup Tannehill the rest of the season.