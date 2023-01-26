Titans not up for any major 2022 awards
The Associated Press revealed its list of nominees for all of the major awards for the 2022 season, but no Tennessee Titans players or coaches were among them.
The eight major awards we’re talking about are the Associated Press’ Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year.
The Titans had taken home one major award in each of the past three seasons prior to 2022.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill won Comeback Player of the Year in 2019, running back Derrick Henry won Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, and head coach Mike Vrabel won Coach of the Year in 2021.
Speaking of Henry, he is up for an award, just not for one of the big ones. Henry is one of three nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Year, but that award figures to go to the rushing champion, Josh Jacobs.
In case you missed this year’s list of nominees (the winners will be announced at the NFL Honors show in February), we have them below. Players or coaches in bold are my personal pick for the award.
AP Most Valuable Player
QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
AP Defensive Player of the Year
DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
AP Offensive Player of the Year
WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
CB Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
DE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
CB Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
AP Comeback Player of the Year
RB Saquon Barkley, New York Jets
RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
AP Coach of the Year
Brian Daboll, New York Giants
Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills
Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions
DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers
Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles