Titans not up for any major 2022 awards

The Associated Press revealed its list of nominees for all of the major awards for the 2022 season, but no Tennessee Titans players or coaches were among them.

The eight major awards we’re talking about are the Associated Press’ Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year.

The Titans had taken home one major award in each of the past three seasons prior to 2022.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill won Comeback Player of the Year in 2019, running back Derrick Henry won Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, and head coach Mike Vrabel won Coach of the Year in 2021.

Speaking of Henry, he is up for an award, just not for one of the big ones. Henry is one of three nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Year, but that award figures to go to the rushing champion, Josh Jacobs.

In case you missed this year’s list of nominees (the winners will be announced at the NFL Honors show in February), we have them below. Players or coaches in bold are my personal pick for the award.

AP Most Valuable Player

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

AP Defensive Player of the Year

DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

AP Offensive Player of the Year

WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

CB Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

CB Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

AP Comeback Player of the Year

RB Saquon Barkley, New York Jets

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

AP Coach of the Year

Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions

DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers

Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles

