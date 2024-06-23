Titans not high enough in PFF’s receiving corps. rankings

The Tennessee Titans beefed up their receiving corps. in a big way this offseason with the additions of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, both of whom will join last year’s top target in Nashville, DeAndre Hopkins.

Assuming everything pans out, that trio is arguably one of the best in the NFL and the Titans are in a much better place than they were last season when they lacked talent at the position.

However, that wasn’t exactly reflected in the receiving corps. rankings of Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema, who placed the Titans’ group at No. 12.

It’s important to note that Sikkema includes tight ends and running backs when calculating his rankings. Here’s what he said:

It’s hard to know what to expect from the Titans’ passing game this year, but they have a handful of intriguing names. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins might not be at his peak but is still a good player, as is newcomer Calvin Ridley. Treylon Burks is a wild card that could put this group over the top, and the Titans signed veteran Tyler Boyd this offseason to raise the floor. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, who earned a 74.6 receiving grade in 2023, are viable receiving options out of the backfield.

The Titans have two receivers who could be a No. 1 on a lot of teams in the NFL in Ridley and DHop, and Boyd is one of the better slot receivers there is.

Then, factor in the uber-athletic Chig Okonkwo as the No. 4 option and a pair of explosive playmakers in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, and that should seal the deal for a top-10 ranking, at worst.

