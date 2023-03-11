Titans not among teams to attend Odell Beckham Jr. workout

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. held a workout on Friday for teams who may be interested in his services, but the Tennessee Titans were not one of the team to attend.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the teams in attendance were the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans are in the market for multiple wide receivers this offseason, including a veteran, but their lack of interest in Beckham is understandable.

After all, the 30-year-old has suffered a pair of torn ACLs in the past few years. Adding to that, we’ve seen this story before of the Titans adding an aging, high-profile receiver, only for it to blow up in their face.

While signing Beckham would no doubt be an exciting addition, the potential negatives outweigh the positives and Titans are better off going in a different direction.

