Titans have no new positives, set to reopen facility Saturday

The Titans are set to reopen their facility after closing it nearly two weeks ago because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the organization.

Saturday morning brought multiple reports that the team’s latest round of testing had no new positive results. That was the second day in a row that all testing was negative and the team is expected to open their facility for a practice on Saturday.

The team has placed 12 active roster or practice squad players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last two weeks. Their Week Four game against the Steelers was rescheduled for later in the season and this week’s game against the Bills was moved to Tuesday.

Changes to the schedule have not been the only response from the league to the outbreak. The NFL is also looking into whether the team violated protocols put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus and could hand out penalties based on their findings.

