The Tennessee Titans are finally returning to the field.

The Titans had no new positive COVID-19 tests in the latest round of testing, which clears them to play against the Bills tonight.

A COVID-19 outbreak within the team caused the Titans’ game last week to be delayed until later in the season, and caused this week’s game to be delayed for a rare Tuesday Night Football game tonight. It wreaked havoc on the NFL schedule, but it finally appears the Titans outbreak is behind the team.

Now the question will be whether the Titans are prepared to play after missing so much preparation time while the team facility was closed. Right now, the Titans and Bills would be the top two playoff seeds in the AFC, so this is a very big game — and now we can finally focus on the football part of it.

Titans have no new positives, game on tonight vs. Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk