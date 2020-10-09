The COVID-19 outbreak on the Tennessee Titans may be waning.

Every Titans player who was tested on Thursday came back negative today, according to multiple reports.

A COVID-19 outbreak that hit the Titans forced them not to play last week and to delay their scheduled game for this week. But with no positives, the Titans might finally be able to play on Tuesday night against the Bills.

Many questions remain about the Titans, including just how hard the league is going to hammer the team for reported failures to follow COVID-19 guidelines. It’s possible that coach Mike Vrabel and General Manager Jon Robinson could both be suspended, that players could face discipline, and that the team could forfeit draft picks. The league is serious about demanding that health and safety protocols be followed, and it appears they weren’t followed in Tennessee.

But if the Titans have finally turned the corner on this outbreak, the players who have tested negative could get back to the facility as soon as tomorrow, and they could be back on the field in four days.

Titans have no new positive tests originally appeared on Pro Football Talk