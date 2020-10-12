The Titans were able to practice on Sunday despite a positive COVID-19 test in the organization and Monday brought more reason to believe that they’ll be able to get on the field against the Bills on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the team had no new positive tests in their latest round of screening.

Sunday’s positive test ended a two-day run without any positive results. The Titans have had 13 players and 11 other personnel test positive since September 24 and most of those have come since they last played a game in Week Three.

The team initially closed the facility after the positive test, but announced in the afternoon that they were given the go-ahead to practice by the league. They also activated defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.

Titans have no new COVID-19 positives originally appeared on Pro Football Talk