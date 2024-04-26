The Titans use No. 7 pick in NFL draft on Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham puts on a hat after being chosen by the Tennessee Titans with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hope they finally have fixed at least one tackle spot by taking JC Latham of Alabama with the seventh pick overall in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

General manager Ran Carthon thought Andre Dillard could anchor the Titans' offensive line, signing him to a three-year deal in March 2023. But Dillard couldn't hold onto the left tackle job as the Titans wound up starting four different players at that spot in a 6-11 season that cost coach Mike Vrabel his job.

The Titans also started three different players at right tackle last season with Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended to start the season.

This is the second straight year Carthon has used Tennessee's first pick on an offensive lineman. He took Peter Skoronski a year ago at No. 11 overall, and he started 14 games at left guard.

Dillard was cut earlier this offseason as Tennessee gave up 64 sacks in 2023. Only Carolina, Washington and the Giants allowed more, and the Titans have to protect quarterback Will Levis better with him as their starter going into his second season.

Latham brings plenty of size at 6-foot-6 and 360 pounds. He started at right tackle the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide, who lost to eventual national champ Michigan in the national semifinals. Latham was an AP All-SEC player in 2023.

___

