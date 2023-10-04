Titans’ Nicholas Petit-Frere worked at left tackle on Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans were handed a gift last week by the NFL when it was announced that offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere’s suspension was being reduced from six to four games for his gambling violation.

This led to a ton of speculation amongst fans as to whether he was going to replace right tackle Chris Hubbard, who has been playing well in his own right, or even making the switch to the left side, to possibly dethrone Andre Dillard.

Head coach Mike Vrabel made it relatively clear on Monday that he likes what he’s seen from Chris Hubbard thus far, so it’s highly unlikely that we see Petit-Frere taking that job away from Hubbard barring something dramatic happening.

As for the possibility of Petit-Frere transitioning to the left side, that speculation intensified on Wednesday after the Ohio State product was noticeably working at left tackle during the portion of practice open to the media.

Nicholas Petit-Frere, last year’s starting RT, returned from suspension and appeared to be working on left side: pic.twitter.com/sI7wRCNg9e — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 4, 2023

While it’s way too early to know for sure, that’s at least noteworthy and is something that bears watching going forward. However, it could just be precautionary in case Dillard has another disastrous performance.

Only time will tell how this one will play out.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire