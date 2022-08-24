Titans’ Nicholas Petit-Frere talks preseason Week 2, competing at RT

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has been battling it out for the starting right tackle job with Dillon Radunz in training camp, and so far the rookie has been holding his own, giving Radunz a run for his money.

Both players were on the field in preseason Week 2, with Petit-Frere starting at right tackle before moving over to the left side when Radunz took over.

The pair have regularly rotated on the right side at practice, and each has started a game there in the preseason. Petit-Frere has also consistently seen snaps at left tackle this offseason.

“That’s something that we’re always looking for, that you have some versatility and flexibility to play more than one position, head coach Mike Vrabel said, per Terry McCormick of Titan Insider. “Nick has shown that.”

While both players were OK in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Radunz’s struggles were more apparent. And, according to PFF, Petit-Frere had the better showing, especially in pass protection.

Comparing @PFF grades for Petit-Frere, Radunz vs. Bucs:

Run-block Pass-block Overall Offense

Petit-Frere 52.9 74.3 54.3

Radunz 55.8 17.8 27.4 — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 21, 2022

Upon being drafted, it was thought Petit-Frere would redshirt his first season because he needed time to develop, and while he’s far from a finished product, he has been better than expected, also.

When asked for his assessment of how he played in preseason Week 2, NPF said he believes he’s making improvements, while also noting there is still a lot to correct. He also touched on the competition he’s currently in.

“I feel like I’ve made some improvements here and there. There’s still a lot of stuff that we’re correcting from the game and practice and I’m just going to compete every single day and try to get better,” NPF said. “Me competing, that’s kind of the main emphasis of what we’re trying to do here every single day, get as many competitive reps as we can because it’s fall camp.”

Story continues

The Titans turned some heads on Monday when they deployed Radunz at guard in practice. Vrabel shot down any idea that this was a hint Radunz is losing, saying the move was because the team needed bodies on the inside due to injury.

“We’re really just trying to shuffle some guys around. We’ve had some guys out and just trying to figure out where guys are going to be best served for themselves and for us,” Vrabel said.

“It’s just being a student of the game and making sure I know all the positions,” Radunz said of seeing reps at guard.

With the Titans having multiple guards hurt, Vrabel’s explanation holds water on the surface. Regardless, Petit-Frere has a real shot to upset Radunz and secure the starting job going into 2022.

Related

Titans and Cardinals change joint practice schedule Titans waive four players ahead of second cutdown day Titans 'encouraged' by Treylon Burks' preseason Week 2 showing

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire