Titans’ Nicholas Petit-Frere takes ‘full responsibility’ for suspension

For the first time since he was suspended six games for violating the league’s gambling policy, Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere spoke on the matter with the media after the first practice of training camp.

Before his suspension came down, Petit-Frere said that he didn’t feel like a good enough job was done explaining the policy to players.

But when talking about the issue on Wednesday, he noted that things have gotten better on that front, and he ultimately laid the blame on himself.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ve been better during this offseason,” Petit-Frere said. “We had a lot of teaching about it, understanding, and re-teaching that kind of really emphasized the key points about it.

“But at the end of the day, it’s my responsibility to understand the policies, go through the entire handbook, every single line, and just make sure that I can know what to do so I can be out here with my teammates,” he added.

When asked what exactly the confusion was on his end, Petit-Frere simply stated he just needs to “understand the policy better” and he took “full responsibility” for his suspension.

“The confusion is just that I needed to understand the policy better,” he admitted. “It’s just on me. It’s something that I take full responsibility for, and that’s just kind of as much as I can say about that.”

More Latest News!

Biggest takeaways from Titans' first practice of training camp

Titans' Kevin Byard on renegotiated deal: 'It's all about winning ballgames'

Titans agree to terms with A.J. Moore among 2 moves

Photos from DeAndre Hopkins' introductory press conference with Titans

Titans' Harold Landry 'looks like he’s ready to go' for training camp

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire