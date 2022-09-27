Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 4

The Tennessee Titans are moving in the right direction in the NFL power rankings of experts after notching their first win of the 2022 campaign in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As we usually do in our weekly NFL power rankings round-up for the Titans, we start with USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who has Tennessee moving up three spots to No. 27.

Here’s what Davis had to say:

Another offense experiencing serious left tackle issues after the loss of Taylor Lewan to a season-ending knee injury, Tennessee needs more from replacement Dennis Daley.

The Titans actually did get more from Daley, at least in pass protection. The veteran backup turned starting left tackle posted the highest Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade on the O-line in Week 3 with a 75.6

That’s a 61.1 increase from Daley’s showing in Week 2. Where Daley didn’t do so hot on Sunday was in run-blocking, where he posted the lowest grade among Tennessee’s offensive linemen with a 41.9.

Now, a look at where other experts are ranking the Titans.

Robert Zeglinski and Christian D'Andrea, For The Win: 15 (+3)

Robert Zeglinski and Christian D’Andrea, For The Win:

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Derrick Henry had over 140 yards from scrimmage, and the Titans imposed their physical will on a team, this time the Raiders. That’s how Tennessee will win games and climb out of an 0-2 hole — by simply giving the ball to Henry … a lot. Some teams should consider themselves so lucky to have such a plan in their back pocket.

Barry Werner, List Wire: 22 (+6)

Barry Werner, List Wire:

Don’t be fooled. The Titans did everything imaginable to let the Raiders back into the game and almost forced overtime. There are problems in Tennessee when it comes to playing 60 minutes. Next: at Indianapolis Colts

Mark Lane, Touchdown Wire: 12 (+4)

Mark Lane, Touchdown Wire:

The Titans were able to beat the Raiders in a battle of winless teams. The direction is trending better for the Titans as Derrick Henry carried 20 times for 85 yards and a touchdown along with catching five passes for 58 yards. The AFC South is still wide open, so, Tennessee has time to develop consistency.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 20 (+2)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News:

The Titans were overdue for a grinding home victory with the right offensive combination of Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. They also made the right defensive plays to rattle and confuse Derek Carr. Like the Colts, they’re right back in the AFC South race.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 20 (+6)

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports:

The Titans rediscovered their winning formula. They’re not going to play well from behind because it minimizes Derrick Henry and puts more pressure on Ryan Tannehill. If they can get a lead and lean on Henry, they are a different team. That’s easier said than done, but we know what the Titans need to do going forward.

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports: 26 (+3)

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports:

Derrick Henry had 65 yards after contact Sunday against the Raiders. Whether that says more about him or the Raiders remains to be seen.

Austin Gayle, The Ringer: 17 (+1)

Austin Gayle, The Ringer:

Tennessee entered Week 3 with the least efficient offense in the NFL. Star running back Derrick Henry ranked 25th in yards per carry (3.2) and 29th in yards before first contact per carry (0.12), per TruMedia. The offensive line was drastically underperforming and decimated by injuries, including left tackle Taylor Lewan, who is out for the year with a knee injury. Playing a hapless Raiders defense fixed everything—at least for one week. Ryan Tannehill and the passing attack finished Week 3 second in EPA per dropback (0.47), and vintage Henry was back, averaging more than four yards per carry for the first time this season. Still, I see the Jaguars and Colts as both better positioned to contend for the AFC South crown right now.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: 12 (+8)

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com:

It’s amazing how different the Titans look when Derrick Henry is seeming like himself. Tennessee’s star running back was bottled up in the first two weeks but broke out in a much-needed 24-22 win over the Raiders in Nashville. Henry finished with 143 total yards and a score, running through would-be tacklers like peak King Henry. According to ESPN, Henry gained 65 yards after contact — the Titans are 19-3 when Henry crosses the 60 threshold in that category. Henry’s success makes other aspects of the Titans’ offense go.

