Titans’ NFL draft record could be broken in 2024

The Tennessee Titans drafted running back Bishop Sankey out of Washington in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, and at the time it set a record that still stands today.

When Sankey was taken with the No. 54 overall pick, it was the latest the first running back has ever come off the board in the draft in NFL history.

But that record has a chance to be broken this year, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that no running back is expected to be drafted until the middle of the second round.

Unlike last year, when two running backs were drafted in Round 1, no RBs are expected to be selected Thursday night. In fact, this draft could set a mark of a different sort. It could challenge the record for the latest the first running back has been selected, which stands at No. 54 in the 2014 draft, when the Titans picked Bishop Sankey. The top running backs in the 2024 class are considered to be Brooks, Jaylen Wright (Tennessee), Blake Corum (Michigan) and Trey Benson (Florida State). Many expect the first back to be selected in the middle of Round 2.

Unfortunately for the Titans, the record is the most notable thing to come out of drafting Sankey, who played in just 29 games over two seasons before not playing another snap in the league.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire