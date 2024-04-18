Titans’ NFL draft history with No. 182 overall pick

The Tennessee Titans have a grand total of seven selections in the 2024 NFL draft, with one of them coming in the sixth round at No. 182 overall. It’s a pick the franchise has had three times in its history, but it has been quite some time since the last one.

The franchise’s first two picks at No. 182 overall came in the 1963 and 1964 AFL drafts, when the Houston Oilers selected end Gene Raesz and tackle Jim Whitehead, respectively. Neither one played a single snap for the Oilers.

The last time the franchise picked in that spot was in 1980, when the Oilers took the brother of Terry Bradshaw, quarterback Craig Bradshaw.

Unfortunately, Craig didn’t have the success his brother did. The Utah State product appeared in just two games for the Oilers and didn’t record a stat. Those were the only two games he played in professionally.

While the Oilers whiffed on all three of their late-round picks, there have been a few good players taken with pick 182 over the last 20 years. Check out the full list right here.

