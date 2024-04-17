Titans’ NFL draft history with No. 146 overall pick

The Tennessee Titans own one fifth-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft, which comes at No. 146, a pick the franchise has had twice in its history, although neither of those picks came in the Titans era.

The first No. 146 overall pick came in the 1965 AFL draft, when the Houston Oilers selected tackle Frank Fox out of Sam Houston State. Unfortunately for the Oilers, Fox never played a snap for the franchise, or any franchise, for that matter.

The second 146th pick in the team’s history came in 1975, when the Oilers took Grambling State defensive end Jesse O’Neal, who, like Fox, didn’t appear in any contests for Houston.

While the franchise’s history has been abysmal with this pick, other teams have had some success in this spot in the last 20 years, as we outlined in a previous article.

The most notable names are defensive lineman Trent Cole, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, edge rusher Matt Judon and tight end George Kittle.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire