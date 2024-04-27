Titans NFL Draft grade: T’Vondre Sweat, IDL, Texas 38th overall

The Tennessee Titans stay put and snag themselves a mammoth of a human to play along the interior of their defensive line in Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat with the 38th overall selection.

Sweat projects as a rotational piece on early downs next to the Titans pro bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. The Titans have had a theme so far of taking big men in this draft and they landed perhaps the biggest in the second round with sweat.

A huge, run stuffing, and progressive rusher who will command attention given his strength and size, Sweat should help Simmons ease up on double teams and be a productive player early on, though the sack numbers won’t show up for this run eater.

Grade: B+

