Titans named potential landing spot for OT Jonah Williams

The Tennessee Titans were in the market for a left tackle this offseason, but the team has seemingly filled that need already with the addition of former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle, Andre Dillard.

But that didn’t stop Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson from listing the Titans as a potential landing spot for Cincinnati Bengals tackle, Jonah Williams, who has requested a trade in the wake of the team signing Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle.

Williams is coming off his worst season as a pro after giving up 12 sacks in 2022, tied for the league lead with former Titans tackle Dennis Daley, who manned the left side following Taylor Lewan’s season-ending injury.

In fairness to Williams, he did battle though injury during the season and his overall performance was a bit of a departure from what he had done in years past.

Regardless, with Dillard in the fold, the Titans are highly unlikely to be players for Williams.

