Titans named best fit for top remaining free-agent safety

The Tennessee Titans have done a phenomenal job plugging several holes from their 2023 roster, which has also sped up the rebuilding process that started in the wake of the firing of former head coach Mike Vrabel.

But one position that remains a big question mark is safety, where the Titans don’t have a sure situation next to Amani Hooker, who is a locked in starter.

Elijah Molden is the favorite to start, but he has a limited sample size at the position and the Titans don’t have much behind their projected starters.

One way the Titans could solve that issue in a big way is with free-agent safety Justin Simmons, who the Titans were recently named a best fit for, courtesy of ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

The top safety still available would be an easy fit under new Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. Simmons is a high-level communicator in the secondary with deep range and great ball skills. He has at least three interceptions in six straight seasons and is a productive starter who is strong in run support. In Tennessee, Simmons would start opposite Amani Hooker, giving Wilson two interchangeable safeties with scheme versatility, bolstering a rapidly improving secondary that added cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie this offseason.

If you’re dreaming of a secondary with Sneed, Chido, McCreary, Hooker and Simmons, who is one of the best in the business at his job, you aren’t alone.

Tennessee’s group is already one of the best in the NFL and adding Simmons would only cement that further. It isn’t crazy to think it could happen, either.

After all, the Titans were reportedly targeting Simmons earlier this offseason. They also have the cap space to pull off such a move, with Tennessee owning a shade over $20 million in cap space.

In case you didn’t catch the vibe already, yes, I absolutely believe the Titans should pull the trigger on such a move. My only request is that the Titans do not make a long-term commitment to the 30-year-old, but even then that wouldn’t be enough to stop me from wanting to bring him to Nashville.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire