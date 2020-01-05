Titans motivated by bulletin board material from Patriots: 'His revenge tour ended early'

The New England Patriots provided plenty of bulletin board material for the Tennessee Titans before they faced off in Saturday’s AFC wild-card game. And after they beat the Patriots 20-13, it was clear that the Titans had been motivated by all of it.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy gave the Titans a great bulletin board quote right after the Pats lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Van Noy proclaimed the start of the team’s “revenge tour,” and the Titans were the first stop.

Kyle Van Noy: We have a chance to go on a revenge tour. What better way than start with Tennessee who we lost to last year — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 30, 2019

After the win, Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, who used to play for the Patriots, had the perfect comeback to Van Noy’s revenge tour bluster.

Logan Ryan on Kyle Van Noy: 'His Revenge Tour Ended Early. Hope he enjoyed it' pic.twitter.com/pY0z7e0274 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 5, 2020

The team also found motivation in Tom Brady’s pregame hype video, which portrayed Brady as a lion (of course) and the Titans as jackals and hyenas.

It’s too late to be scared. pic.twitter.com/Yv6GRDrqtR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 4, 2020

After the Patriots lost, the Titans locker room was abuzz with talk of hyenas.

Tom Brady’s hype video clearly pissed off the Titans locker room. Multiple players mentioned “hyenas” including DB LeShaun Sims, who shouted, “he one of the hyenas!” over Logan Ryan, who was in the middle of saying Kyle Van Noy needs to shut up with his revenge tour and play ball — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) January 5, 2020

“They wanted hyenas, they got hyenas!” ...Titans players and coach Mike Vrabel yelling as they enter the locker room, referencing Tom Brady’s pregame hype video. “We want more,” Derrick Henry yelling as the last one in. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 5, 2020

The Titans’ Taylor Lewan even posted a response video after the game that intercut parts of Brady’s original video with scenes of the Titans win.

If the Patriots had won, no one would have really remembered any of the stuff they did or said to pump themselves up. But since they lost, they have to endure Titans players telling the world how motivated they were at the thought of beating the overconfident Patriots.

