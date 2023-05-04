Titans’ Mike Vrabel voted to Patriots Hall of Fame

After falling short in the voting for multiple years, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will finally be inducted into the New England Patriots’ Hall of Fame.

The Patriots announced Vrabel as the 34th member to be inducted via fan vote. The date and time for the induction will be announced at a later date.

“It’s my pleasure to announce Mike Vrabel as this year’s selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. “Mike’s leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks. Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike. He was an eight-year starter on defense who also regularly contributed on special teams and is the only player in NFL history to score touchdowns on his first 10 career receptions, including touchdowns in back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He was respected for his football intellect and was destined to become a head coach in this league. I look forward to welcoming him back to New England, where his induction will preserve his legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history.”

Vrabel played with the Patriots from 2001 through 2008, winning three Super Bowls with the team. He is one of eight players to be inducted who won three Super Bowls in New England.

