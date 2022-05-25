Titans’ Mike Vrabel talks Treylon Burks’ struggles with staying on practice field

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
  • Treylon Burks
    Treylon Burks
  • Mike Vrabel
    Mike Vrabel
    Football head coach

Tennessee Titans 2022 first-round pick and wide receiver Treylon Burks once again exited and returned to practice on multiple occasions during Day 2 of organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday.

This was a similar issue Burks had during rookie minicamp, where he was unable to get through an entire session on Day 1 of the three-day event because he was apparently gassed.

Vrabel wouldn’t say if Burks has allergies or anything like that, while also noting that there are no limitations for the young receiver.

“I’m not going to comment on anybody’s allergies to pollen,” Vrabel said. “They all come along differently… He’s working hard and he’s trying to improve.”

It’s a bit early to get worried about Burks, who the Titans are depending on for a big contribution in his first season after trading away A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, this remains a situation to monitor as the offseason progresses.

