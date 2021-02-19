Titans’ Mike Vrabel talks J.J. Watt, OC and DC, NFL draft, more

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was part of a question and answer session with season-ticket holders on Thursday night and was asked about a slew of important topics.

One topic that is currently prominent on the minds of Titans fans is the team’s pursuit of free agent defensive end J.J. Watt, who general manager Jon Robinson confirmed on Tuesday is at least on the team’s radar.

Vrabel was asked about the risk-reward for signing Watt, and this is what he said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online:

“When you go into free agency, there’s a lot of things about player acquisition that go into it: What is best for your football team? Cost is also a part of it. The fit is a part of it, and then the need. … You mentioned J.J. Watt, and there will be other veteran players that become available that we’ll have discussions on, and we have had discussions on J.J. Watt. … There’s a lot of things that go into bringing in free agents, certainly ones that are past 30 or in the back half of their career. Those are all things that you wage and determine.”

Here’s a look at what Vrabel had to say in response to other questions he received from fans over the course of the Q&A.

On coordinator promotions

(AP Photo)

"The continuity is something that I always covet," Vrabel said. "We have to continue to push each other, and we have to do some things differently. … But continuity is something that I believe in. I believe in developing players, I believe in developing coaches."

On OC Todd Downing

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool)

"I think he has a great understanding of our offense and what we are trying to do, having really assisted Arthur as a tight ends coach but also someone who could help him. Todd has called plays before… He was a large part of what we did in the red zone, and his knowledge and his passion, and again, I think he did a great job with the (tight ends) unit that he had."

On DC Shane Bowen

George Walker IV / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Story continues

"I think first and foremost, Shane is qualified, and he is very intelligent," Vrabel said. "I think he communicates well, and I think he has a great vision for what we want to do." Vrabel said. "Nothing is really going to change," Vrabel said. "I am still going to have an input on what I feel like is all three phases of our football team. … I like being a part of all three phases, and that won't change. Shane is now going to have the title that everybody covets."

On Titans' offense having issues against elite defenses

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

"There were games where we didn't play very well," Vrabel said. "We have to play better against elite defenses – Chicago and Green Bay, we didn't play very well. The second Ravens game, Pittsburgh … there's some things we have to do better and I am confident that we will."

On if Titans will go offense or defense in first round of draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"Hopefully we can pick the best player... We have to do a great job at player acquisition, whether that be our activity in free agency and then the draft."

On Titans dealing with decreased NFL salary cap

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

"We'll have to make some decisions, and we'll have to do it with the best interest of the Tennessee Titans in mind. Sometimes that's re-signing our own guys and sometimes players go. …. Sometimes (another team) is willing to offer them and compensate them more than what their current team is willing to, and their right is to go and do that for their family. Sometimes it works where you can re-sign your own guys as well."

On improving the pass rush

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

"It could happen really in both (free agency and the draft)," Vrabel said. "When you have needs, you are always looking to fill them in the best way, and that may be in free agency, and it could potentially be in the draft. You could find a player that you like at different parts of the draft that could help you out on the edge as well."

On Derrick Henry

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"(Derrick Henry) understands this offense, and this team is going to be put on his shoulders, and he is very comfortable with that... and we have to continue to be creative with how we get him the ball, and how we run the football."

On if Titans might draft a kicker

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

"If there's a kicker available that we like. … We have got to make more kicks. … We feel like we are going to have to address that position and see what Stephen (Gostkowski) is going to do. His contract is up, (we'll see) what he wants to do. But we're going to have to have guys in here that have competition and we want to find somebody that is going to make them."

On meeting with draft prospects

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"We've met with some players on Zoom, and that process is off to a great start."

1

1