What Titans’ Mike Vrabel said at end-of-year press conference

With the Tennessee Titans’ season ending in Week 18 thanks to a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Mike Vrabel did his customary end-of-year press conference, touching on a number of topics.

The Titans are heading into an offseason that has a lot of uncertainties. In fact, the only certain thing is that there will be massive changes.

Tennessee first has to make decisions on its coaching staff and find a new general manager. The latter process has already begun, with the Titans requesting to interview four candidates thus far.

While he didn’t go into specifics, Vrabel did say there would be changes this offseason. Fans are hoping one of the first ones is at offensive coordinator, where Todd Downing is expected to get fired.

Vrabel on what extent of change is upcoming: pic.twitter.com/Klfov30DWL — John Glennon (@glennonsports) January 9, 2023

But what’s expected and what will actually happen are two different things. Vrabel is fiercely loyal to his guys, and Downing is one of those guys, so while it’s expected he’ll be fired, there is no guarantee.

Vrabel went over a number of things in his end-of-year presser, including the team’s need to get faster, figure things out on the injury front, find guys who can protect the quarterback and what the future might hold for those quarterbacks. Check it all out below.

On injuries

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel: We've had two awful years as it relates to injuries. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 9, 2023

Vrabel on injuries: we have to address it and we are – every single day. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 9, 2023

#Titans' Vrabel: We've certainly brought some guys in, or had some guys, with an injury history. Sometimes that was a predictor, sometimes it was not. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) January 9, 2023

Mike Vrabel mentioned Kristian Fulton and David Long Jr as soft tissue injury repeat offenders when he was asked how the #Titans have had injuries pile up. Said he wants them to find ways to avoid those soft tissue injuries. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 9, 2023

#Titans Mike Vrabel on the injuries and how it impacted their season. pic.twitter.com/jOjHSNzWNF — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 9, 2023

On making changes

Story continues

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Mike Vrabel said changes will be coming, said it won’t come overnight but will be done after he and a new GM meet. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 9, 2023

Vrabel said he will look at each and every phase of the team as it relates to players and coaching staff. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 9, 2023

On Todd Downing

Syndication: The Tennessean

Asked about Todd Downing: Said that will be part of his evaluation this week. No changes have been made yet. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 9, 2023

Mike Vrabel said during the OC search a couple of years ago that he values loyalty. He revisited that and shared his thoughts on how things are going forward with meetings with players and coaches. #Titans pic.twitter.com/d1tXdTe4Mi — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 9, 2023

On Ryan Tannehill's future

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Vrabel: I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can and be our starting QB. If Ryan was healthy, he would be our starting QB. Said he doesn’t want to talk about hypotheticals. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 9, 2023

On GM search

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

#Titans' Vrabel: Has had conversations with Amy Adams Strunk about the new GM. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) January 9, 2023

#Titans Mike Vrabel shares his thoughts on involvement in the the player evaluation with the next GM. pic.twitter.com/rriDi1DLOa — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 9, 2023

On Titans' offense

Syndication: The Tennessean

Mike Vrabel was asked about the #Titans offense and in his answer he mentioned how they gave their best player the ball and he fumbled it mroe than previous years. pic.twitter.com/DayufGK6le — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 9, 2023

On Malik Willis

Syndication: The Tennessean

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel: The message to QB Malik Willis moving forward is to continue to work and improve and come back with a great attitude of what we're doing — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 9, 2023

On the offensive line

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the o-line: You have to protect your QB in the NFL. We need to find guys that can protect the QB. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 9, 2023

Titans’ Vrabel on what his top priority is moving ahead in the O-line: pic.twitter.com/bto6HKR9Oh — John Glennon (@glennonsports) January 9, 2023

On how he did in 2022

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the job he did in 2022: Nobody would evaluate they did a good enough job, because we didn't win. The short answer is: It wasn't good enough. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 9, 2023

On Harold Landry

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

#Titans' Vrabel: Landry looks good, great to see him around … Hopefully he'll be ready to go, full recovery and get back to playing the way he did before. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) January 9, 2023

On analytics

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire