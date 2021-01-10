Titans’ Mike Vrabel rips officials after loss to Ravens

Down one score and with just over four minutes remaining in regulation, the Tennessee Titans had one last crack at tying the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, it wasn’t to be, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s pass intended for wide receiver Kalif Raymond was intercepted by Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, effectively ending the game.

On the play, Raymond fell down, which helped Peters come up with an easy pick. Initially, it looked like there might have been some contact to draw a flag, but none was thrown.

In case you need a refresher, here’s a look at the play in question that also led to the Ravens celebrating on the Titans’ logo.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who thought a flag should have been thrown, ripped the officials and revealed what their reasoning was for not calling a penalty, per Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky.

“I asked the official and he said Kalif (Raymond) ran into him. That’s what the officials saw. I mean, clearly these guys aren’t calling penalties. We recognized that a long time ago. They are just going to sit there and try to hold on to another week and see if they can officiate as long as they want and not call any penalties. We know that going in.”

Tannehill agreed with his head coach that a flag should have been thrown, according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport:

“Felt like there should have been a flag there and a call should have been made but is wasn’t and here we are.”

Say what you want about the non-call, Tannehill’s first mistake was throwing to Raymond, as it appeared wide receiver A.J. Brown had a step on his man down the sideline. In such a big spot, you’ve got to go to your best.

Furthermore, it was a pretty bang-bang play and wasn’t an obvious penalty. And trust me, I’m no fan of NFL officiating by any stretch.

What’s done is done, and the bottom line is the Titans didn’t play well enough to win this game even though it was right there for the taking. On to 2021.

