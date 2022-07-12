Titans’ Mike Vrabel ranked as top 10 head coach by CBS Sports

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel cemented himself as one of the better head coaches in the NFL last season after navigating his team through an injury-riddled campaign that saw the team finish with the No. 1 seed.

The Titans fielded an NFL record 91 players, but despite that they managed to pull off a 12-5 season, their second straight division title, and they secured the best record in the AFC.

For his efforts, Vrabel was rightly named AP NFL Coach of the Year.

Going into 2022, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin believes Vrabel is the 10th-best head coach in the NFL. Here’s his take on Tennessee’s lead man:

Is he a football-guy stereotype, sporting the tough-guy image while leaning on the physicality of a heavy run game and front-loaded defense? Yes. Does it work? Yes. Vrabel is still chasing true postseason results (and may keep chasing them until a higher-upside playmaker emerges under center), but his squad is basically a lock to beat you up and be in the playoff picture by year’s end. He’s matched or improved his win total every year since taking the job.

The Titans wisely rewarded Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson with contract extensions earlier this offseason. Now, the pair will have more time to capture that elusive first Super Bowl for the franchise.

Related