Titans’ Mike Vrabel praises Aaron Brewer: ‘He’s tougher than a $2 steak’

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Aaron Brewer is vying for the left guard job in training camp after spending his first two years in the league as a reliable backup.

For much of the offseason, we’ve been saying the competition will be fairly even but that Brewer has the advantage over fellow lineman Jamarco Jones thanks to his experience in the offense and the coaching staff’s familiarity with him.

On Thursday, head coach Mike Vrabel only strengthened our belief that Brewer is the favorite for the job when he heaped praise on the 2020 undrafted free agent, saying Brewer is “tougher than a $2 steak.”

“[Brewer is] explosive, he’s quick, he’s tougher than a $2 steak,” Vrabel said when asked how Brewer overcomes his smaller frame. “He understands the angles and trying to get to guys, and understands pad level, technique, and those are a lot of things that he can do that somebody that’s bigger can’t, just the way that he moves. I just like the way he competes, I like the way that he shows up to work everyday and is willing to compete.”

When Brewer spoke to the media earlier this offseason and was asked about people who doubt him because of his size (6-foot-1, 274 pounds), the Texas State product brushed it off, saying it’s something he’s heard before.

“I’ve heard that forever, from high school up to this point now,” said Brewer, via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “But it didn’t stop me then, and it’s not going to stop me now.”

